Ronaldinho’s s3x tape l3aks -[WATCH VIDEO]

This year is surely not a good one for Brazilian soccer star, Ronaldinho Gaúcho as a lot of things are spoiling his hard-earned reputation. The latest thing is the leakage of his sex tape.

The football star was arrested in Paraguay for possessing a fake passport and now his sex tape has leaked unto social media.

In the video, he was seen j3rking to a White lady who stripped naked.

The Barcelona icon pulled out his ding dong as the lady also opened her legs with her ‘honey pot’ showing.