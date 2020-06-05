COVID-19: Ghana’s Death Toll Rise To 42

Four more people have succumbed to the COVID-19.

This brings the country’s death toll to 42.

The Ghana Health Service has confirmed today.

According to the update, the countries case count has rose to 9,168.

Two of the latest deaths were in the Ashanti Region with a 56-year-old man who had hypertension and diabetes as underlying conditions and a 52-year-old woman who had diabetes as an underlying condition

An additional 146 persons have recovered from the virus taking that count to 3,132.

There are currently 5,378 active cases.

–

More soon…