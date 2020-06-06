Award Winning Journalist Kennedy Mornah Joins Asaase Radio

Award winning Journalist formerly with EIB Network, Kennedy Mornah has joined Accra based Asaase Radio.

Mr. Mornah, with over 20 years experience in the media industry joins the new Radio station which is due to be launched on Sunday, June 14 2020 as a Producer, News Anchor and Deputy News Editor.

He has worked for various renowned media houses in the country including Radio Progress in Wa, Diamond Fm in Tamale, Radio Justice in Tamale, Luv Fm in Kumasi as well as Oman Fm, NET2 TV and Starr Fm all in Accra.

Throughout his professional career as a Broadcast Journalist, Mr. Mornah has hosted various programs on air.

He is credited with introducing the first specialized bulletin on radio (Maritime and Port News) on Oman Fm, a programme he produced and presented for several years.

He also anchored the news on Net2 TV and hosted the station’s current affairs programme, ‘The Evening Edition’.

He left Oman Fm in 2015 after nearly a decade of service and joined EIB Network’s Starr Fm as Lead Producer for the station’s flagship morning show, the ‘Morning Starr’.

He also worked in the Newsroom as an Anchor while hosting the station’s financial literacy programme ‘Personal Finance Today’ which aires every Saturday Morning.

MBK as his colleagues in the media call him, resigned from Starr Fm in May 2018 and founded online news portal BestNewsGH.com.

Kennedy Mornah is also the Publisher of the Maritime and Transport Digest, a specialized Newspaper dedicated to covering the Maritime industry in the country.

In 2017, he won the ‘Reporter of the Year’ Award at the maiden edition of the Ghana Shippers Awards.

Mr. Kennedy Mornah has also been very active in the Public Relations space, offering consultancy services to various organizations including the Association of Customs House Agents Ghana (ACHAG), the Ghana Chamber of Shipping and LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited among others.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Degree in Communication Studies, specializing in Strategic Communications from the African University College of Communications (AUCC) in Accra.

He is at the tail end of his studies for a Master of Arts (MA) Degree in Public Relations at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

He also holds an International Diploma and Advanced Diploma in Shipping and Transport Management and Materials and Logistics Management respectively, from the Cambridge International College (CIC) UK.

Mr. Kennedy Mornah is a member in good standing of the Institute of Public Relations Ghana (IPR) and the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).