Attacks In Lagos State, An Injury To All, Says Abia Governor Ikpeazu

Abia State State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has condemned criminals who carried out coordinated attacks on public assets and private businesses in Lagos State during the fall out from #EndSARS.

The Governor described the attacks as an injury to the whole country.

The Governor condemned the arson, stressing that Lagos remains a home for all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, language, or religion.

Ikpeazu made this known on Wednesday during his visit to Lagos to commiserate with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the attacks.

The Abia Governor particularly thanked his Lagos State counterpart for protecting the businesses and properties owned by Igbo during the violence.

Ikpeazu urged Igbo living in Lagos to continue to abide by the laws of the State and eschew actions that may cause mistrust between them and members of their host communities.

