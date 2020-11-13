As it happened: Ghana and the world react to death of Rawlings

Many people in Ghana and abroad are expressing their condolence following the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The 73-year-old is said to have died after he contracted Covid-19 and was rushed to the intensive care unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The founder of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was last seen in public on October 19, during the final funeral rites leading to the burial of his mother, Victoria Agbotui.

Follow the live updates below as commiserations continue to pour in for the late statesman.