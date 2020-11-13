Let’s restrict ourselves to condoling with the Rawlings family – Kweku Baako

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has expressed his sincerest condolence to the family of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

“My sincere condolences to the Rawlings family and may he rest in peace,” he said.

He added that it would be premature to discuss the legacy of the late former President at this time when news of his death just broke.

According to him, though there are negatives and positives to be said about the deceased former President, now wasn’t the time to do so.

He called on all Ghanaians to restrict themselves to only condoling with the bereaved family and wishing him peace in the afterlife.

He added that government should give him a much deserved burial.

“With regards to his in and impact on Ghanaian issues my personal view is that it will be inappropriate and premature to interrogate that enigmatic legacy. Positives or now or both, the emphasis is on now.

“The time for that exercise will come hopefully when the good people of Ghana, the state, and government have done the needful and giving him the deserved burial farewell. May he rest in perfect peace and my condolences again to his family,” he said.