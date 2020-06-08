In-Service Teachers To Pay Ghc100 Each For Licensing Fee

In-Service Teachers are to pay a fee of Ghc100 each for licensure.

The Teachers Unions represented by GNAT, NAGRAT, CCT-GH, made this known in a statement dated June 7, 2020.

The statement jointly signed by the General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas T. Musah, Eric A. Carbonu, President of NAGRAT, and King Ali Awudu, President of CCT-GH, says the decision was taken by the National Teaching Council (NTC) following a meeting with the pre-tertiary Education Unions and relevant bodies.

It says the amount would be deducted from the Ghc 1,200 professional allowance for every professional teacher and the Ghc 600 allowance for every non-professional teacher.

—Daily Guide