BREAKING NEWS: Police Arrest Bulldog -[WATCH VIDEO]

A piece of information making rounds in the entertainment fraternity is that Artiste manager and the CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment, Lawrence Nana Asiamah has reportedly been arrested by the police following his claims that his 9-month-old baby is wiser than the security services in Ghana.

He made this statement after he recounted his ordeal for having been accused of murdering Okyere Fennec.

Report says Bulldog is currently in police custody and advised to retract his statement against the Ghana Police Service and also sign a bond to never defame the security services again.

