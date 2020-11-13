Market Women Laud Authorities Over Disinfection Exercise In Yendi, Bimbilla

Market women at the Yendi and Bimbilla markets have praised the Government and Zoomlion Ghana Limited(ZGL) for the third nationwide disinfection of markets.

According to them, the disinfection exercise has come at the time it is most desired because the number of positive COVID-19 cases kept increasing in the past few weeks.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to President Akufo-Addo, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, and the local government Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama for this laudable initiative to ensure Markets are being disinfected for the third time in the midst of Covid-19,” they said.

The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development(MLGRD) has partnered Renowned Waste Management Experts Zoomlion Ghana Limited(ZGL) to disinfect markets across the country nationwide as part of measures to control the novel Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The disinfection team from Zoomlion Ghana Limited stormed the Yendi market on Thursday 12th November 2020 to embark on the exercise.

The General Manager Of Zoomlion for the Eastern Corridor Zone, Edmond Kweku Vidjah, in his remarks said the exercise will cover ten districts and they hope that the outcome of the exercise will be successful.

“We are in the Yendi Market today to disinfect the market as been directed by President Akufo-Addo.

The first and second phase disinfection exercise helped in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope that this third exercise will also help us to fight the pandemic. I will plead with the citizenry to adhere to the protocols”. Mr Vidjah added.

He reiterated that Zoomlion Ghana Limited as an entity will help the government to achieve its vision by ensuring that all the markets nationwide are disinfected.

Hajia Sakina Abudu, a market woman at the Yendi Market commended the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government together with Zoomlion for dedicating themselves to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Municipal Chief Executive Officer, Nanumba North, Abdulai Yaquob, briefing a section of Journalists highlighted that the municipality so far has five imported cases and as such, sensitization was intensified again starting on 6th November 2020.

He added further that the clergy have also been informed to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols.

“So far, we have distributed PPE to the schools in the municipality, five imported cases from Oti Region have been recorded and so we have decongested the markets in ensuring social distance is practiced.

The first and second disinfection exercise was beneficial hence with the five imported cases in the municipality, it is appropriate for us to sensitize the people in the municipality.

On top of that we will also continue to screen all travellers from Kumasi, Accra, Ho, and other parts of the country that will come into our municipality,” he emphasized.

The exercise also took place simultaneously at the Gushegu, Bimbilla, and Savilugu Markets.