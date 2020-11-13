Condolence Message On The Passing Away Of Jerry John Rawlings

It is with profound sadness that we at the People’s Democratic League (PDL) received the news of the death of a respectable soul, Jerry John Rawlings, the former President of Ghana.

However, we take solace in the fact that the former Ghanaian leader and renowned Pan-Africanist departed this world in the league of martyrs.

J. J. Rawlings dedicated his life to change Ghana’s bogus independence into real freedom for all Ghanaians, Africans-both at home and abroad. His death comes as a great loss and his legacy will forever be preserved.

On this sad moment, on behalf of members of the People’s Democratic League, we join Africans everywhere to offer our condolences to the Rawlings, and our deep sympathies are with the people and the government of President Nana Akufo Addo of Ghana.

The passing of Rawlings will be an enormous loss to his family, his extended family including the Pan-African Green Movement, and to the world he cared so much about. So despite their grief and pain, we hope that the Rawlings family and friends can see that the work left behind by this iconic African leader has not ended with his death, but that instead, Rawlings spirit will live on in the daily acts of the millions of black people who are now carrying forward the fight for a Peaceful, Unified and Prosperous Africa.

Rawlings was one of the rare African leaders who have clean image and who can understand the masses. He will always remain in our hearts!

The best we can do for his soul is follow what he stood for.

Sender:

Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

Founder, Leader and National Chairman

The People’s Democratic League

PDL