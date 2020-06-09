COVID-19: Volta Region Cases Jump To 162

The number of positive cases of COVID19 in the Volta Region has jumped from 126 on Sunday, June 7 to 162 on Monday, June 8.

Out of the 162 cases, 122 are on treatment, 37 recovered and three dead.

Ho, the Regional capital is leading with 62 cases having overtaken Ketu South, which has 40 cases.

Adaklu, South Dayi and Kpando Municipal have two cases each while Agotime-Ziope, Akatsi South and Keta, a case each.

Anloga, eight cases, Central Tongu, nine cases, Ho West, six cases, Hohoe, eleven cases, Ketu North, eight cases, North Tongu, three cases and South Tongu, six cases.

A COVID19 Daily Situational Report made available to the Ghana News Agency said a total of 1,167 cumulative contacts had been listed with 1,132 cumulative samples taken.

It said a total of 625 contacts were being followed up, 707 follow ups completed with 35 samples yet to be taken.

—GNA