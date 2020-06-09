Ahafo Region Records Its First COVID-19 Case

The Ahafo Region becomes the last Region in Ghana to record a COVID-19 case, the region has recorded one case.

Information available to First News has it that the patient had contracted the virus after coming into contact with a pregnant woman at the St Theresa’s Hospital at Hwidiem who has also tested positive at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

Dr. Boakye Boateng, the Ahafo Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service has been speaking to First News noted that all that needs to be done have been put in place to ensure that that that virus does not spread.

“The patient is currently in isolation and receiving treatment at Goaso the Ahafo Regional capital. The person is doing very well he is not sick, we have begun contact tracing,” Dr. Boateng disclosed.

