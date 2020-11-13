Shatta Wale Sends a Strong Message To Prophets Regarding The Death Of Former President J. J Rawlings

The death of Former President Jerry John Rawlings came as a surprise even though he is old enough. The country was suddenly thrown into a state of mourning when news broke out that the former president had died at the Kole-bu teaching hospital after a short illness.

The president has Announced 7 days of mourning over his death and the opposition NDC has temporarily suspended its campaign activities. Ghanaians are still mourning his death and many are still in a state of denial.

Whiles the country is still crying over his death, some people are seriously trying to make a name for themselves. Some of these people include prophets. Some claimed that they prophecized about his death when they said a great man will die within the year.

The popular dancehall artist Charles Nii Armah Mensah who goes by the stage name Shatta Wale has sent a strong message to these men of God concerning the death of the former president. He said this while reacting to the demise of the former president.

In a post monitored by [email protected], Shatta Wale said “I know one Prophet, he will come out and say that he said it on 31st Dec 2019 that a great Ghanaian Hero will die in 2020… He will come p3333!…. We are waiting for them. Azaaaa asofo),”

The death of the president is great to lose to the nation and in times like this, the people involved deserve all the support they can get and not some cheap prophecy confirmation.

