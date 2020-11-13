9-year-old girl beats 13-year-old to death – Kesben FM reports

The venom of revenge and vengeance always leads us in making decisions that either leads to tears and regrets or hate and crime. Either of the above is never accepted in the society as it brings crisis to not only the family but to the community and town at large. A 9-year old girl whom I can not reveal her true identity, has taken revenge on her elder sister to the point where the sister has been confirmed lifeless by doctors at Krakrom of the Bono region in Ghana.

Krakrom one of the farming towns of the Dormaa Municipal of the newly established Bono Region, is a town with over five thousand residents and their main livelihood is on cocoa farming. Two sisters whom for the sake of their minority status I can’t reveal their identities, were playing a game of chess under a cocoa tree in the town. The elder sister is alleged to have won but the younger sister who is 9-year felt she has been cheated and decided to call for a rematch.

The 9-year old girl won the rematch game and as a result of jubilation, she picked a cassava stick to punish her elder sister. It is alleged that, the price of the game was whoever wins, beats the other person with a stick. So when the 13-year old won the first game, she chose to beat her little sister with a stick of her choice and when the 9-year old also won, she decided to use a cassava plant as the stick to beat her elder sister.

The pains the 9-year old girl received during the beating by the 13-year old, made her have a strategy to repay back that beatings with a harder one on her sister. In a result, the 13-year old fell to the ground after the 9-year old hit her with the cassava plant. The 9-year old thought her sister was kidding so she decided to leave her and she went home. The mother of the children came to realize her child was not breathing when she went to check on her. She was taken to the traditional healer of the town and she was confirmed dead.

Eye witness account who reported the incident to Ali Baba of Kesben media said Police has taken the body to the Dormaa hospital for autopsy whiles the 9-year old has been taken into police custody.

