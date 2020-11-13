See the reactions of Nana Aba, Nadia Buari and others for the death of former president JJ Rawlings.

Since yesterday 12 November , Ghana and Africa is in a state of sadness. In fact the soudain demise of former president JJ Rawlings has shocked and sadden many people.

All over the country, every one is asking more details about what has happened to the former president. On all the television channels , programs are taking place since yesterday to mourn and remember him.

Social media is not left out of this mourning.and our celebrities as well. A lot of celebrities have reacted to his death , by posting his pictures or pictures they took with him. Some too posted his videos or videos of them with him.

It is in that logic that , Nana Aba Anamoah , television presenter , Nadia Buari , Afia Schwazenegger and Gloria sarfo took their instagram handles to mourn and remember him.

Check the screenshot below.

It is indeed sad , he is so alive in these pictures, no one saw it coming.

May his soul rest in peace. Amen

