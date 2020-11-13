See the reactions of Nana Aba, Nadia Buari and others for the death of former president JJ Rawlings.

Since yesterday 12 November , Ghana and Africa is in a state of sadness. In fact the soudain demise of former president JJ Rawlings has shocked and sadden many people.
All over the country, every one is asking more details about what has happened to the former president. On all the television channels , programs are taking place since yesterday to mourn and remember him.
Social media is not left out of this mourning.and our celebrities as well. A lot of celebrities have reacted to his death , by posting his pictures or pictures they took with him. Some too posted his videos or videos of them with him.
It is in that logic that , Nana Aba Anamoah , television presenter , Nadia Buari , Afia Schwazenegger and Gloria sarfo took their instagram handles to mourn and remember him.
Check the screenshot below.
It is indeed sad , he is so alive in these pictures, no one saw it coming.
May his soul rest in peace. Amen
Content created and supplied by: Vimentertaint.com-gh (via Opera News )
Tags:
Opera News is a free to use platform and the views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent, reflect or express the views of Opera News. Any/all written content and images displayed are provided by the blogger/author, appear herein as submitted by the blogger/author and are unedited by Opera News. Opera News does not consent to nor does it condone the posting of any content that violates the rights (including the copyrights) of any third party, nor content that may malign, inter alia, any religion, ethnic group, organization, gender, company, or individual. Opera News furthermore does not condone the use of our platform for the purposes encouraging/endorsing hate speech, violation of human rights and/or utterances of a defamatory nature. If the content contained herein violates any of your rights, including those of copyright, and/or violates any the above mentioned factors, you are requested to immediately notify us using via the following email address operanews-external(at)opera.com and/or report the article using the available reporting functionality built into our Platform
Add Comment