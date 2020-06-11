Watch Woyome Recounts Experience Working With Gaddafi [Video]

Businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome, has disclosed that he once worked with former Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi.

In an interview on Citi TV‘s Face to Face program, Mr. Woyome revealed that he was inspired by his uncle to work with the Libyan revolutionist and leader.

He explained that as a pan-Africanist, he took an interest in studying intelligence and counter-intelligence as a subject, hence the opportunity to “prominently work” with Muammar al-Gaddafi.

“I am a pan-Africanist, that took me to Libya. I worked with the late Colonel Gaddafi prominently. Intelligence and counter-intelligence most inspired me. I was inspired by my uncle Captain Tsikata. I wasn’t involved in espionage. Intelligence and counter-intelligence is a good subject.”

Gaddafi paid for my tertiary education, training – Woyome

Mr. Woyome, also said the cost of his tertiary education was borne by Muammar Gaddafi, of blessed memory.

“I stayed with Muammar Gaddafi and I was the coordinator for Ghana in the International General People’s Congress after being trained in many of the tertiary institutions, some to be talked about openly and some not to be talked about openly. I had my career development from there. I left here (Ghana) after the sixth form and had my tertiary education there. A lot of money was spent on my education by the Gaddafi regime in Europe and other places.”

Watch Mr. Albert Agbesi Woyome recount his experience in Libya in the video below:

