Horace Ankrah Suspends All Campaign Activities To Mourn Rawlings

The Political Office of the former Deputy Ghana Ambassador to China, Horace Nii Ayi Ankrah, has suspended all ongoing political campaign activities ahead of the 7th December polls following the sudden death of the Founder of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings.

It also announced that the office of Horace Ankrah would be closed until further notice.

This was revealed in a press statement issued in Accra and signed by his Spokesperson, Samuel Mahama.

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT

AMBASSADOR HORACE NII AYI ANKRAH SUSPENDS CAMPAIGN ACTIVITIES

The Political Office of Horace Ankrah, has learnt with regret, the sudden demise of former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

It comes as a great loss to the entire country, because the former president was to the nation a father, hero, role model, proponent, and progenitor of our democracy.

In respect of this, the Political Office of Horace Ankrah, has suspended all its campaign activities from 12th November until 19th November 2020, and will remain closed until further notice.

With deep regret, we join in conveying our deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

May his soul rest in perfect peace!

Signed:

Samuel Mahama

(Spokesperson Office Of Horace Ankrah)