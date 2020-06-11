Shoddy Road Projects Won’t Be Tolerated – Road Minister

The Minister for Roads and Highways Kwesi Amoako Atta has warned road contractors to desist from substandard work as that will not be tolerated by the Nana Akufo-Addo government.

The minister gave the warning when he inspected work on the 73-kilometre Salaga-Bimbila road as part of a working tour of road projects in the Northern and Savannah regions.

“We have made a promise to the people of Ghana that if you do not have value for money, those days are gone forever. Under the Akufo-Addo government, no shoddy work will be tolerated from any contractor. People of this country must be given quality jobs. They must have value for money. As I was driving around, I saw the quality of your drains and I am informed by the contractors for the good work. The government is solidly behind all contractors who are doing good work in our country,” he said in an interaction with the contractor.

Work on the road which is currently 45 percent.

When completed, the road will ease the perennial struggles of traders and farmers and boost socio-economic activities in the linked areas.

It will also serve as the shorter route linking the northern part of the country to the south.

Interacting with the Managing Director of New Modern World Construction Limited, Usman Inusah who is in charge of the project, the Minister commended the contractor for the work done so far and indicated that government is committed to ensuring value for money hence will not compromise on quality.

Meanwhile, the Minister is also expected to inspect work on the Kpandai-Ekumdipe-Salaga Road, Tamale-Salaga Road and Binjai-Fufulso Road Project.

—citinewsroom