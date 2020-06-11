Physically Challenged Receive Support From Jirapa Municipal Assembly

The Jirapa Municipal Assembly has supported physically challenged persons in the Municipality. The Assembly has supported this marginalized group with Two Thousand, Ghana Cedis each.

The presentation was done today, Thursday, 11th June 2020 by the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon Christine Bombanye Amadu in a short ceremony held at the Municipal Assembly.

Addressing the group, the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Christine Bombanye Amadu said that, it is part of the government of Ghana policy to support vulnerable groups and that the Local Government Act requires that the Assembly allocate 3% of the Assembly’s common fund to support physically challenged persons.

Physically challenged persons are part of the marginalized groups in society and such supports are meant to help them engage in some self-support businesses or vocations.

She passionately admonished them to make good use of the support and that they should invest it into income-generating activities to enhance their standard of living.

A total of 44 physically challenged persons are to benefit from this support but because of the restrictions on social gathering as a measure to fight against the global pandemic (COVID-19) only, 14 beneficiaries were present at the ceremony. The rest are expected to pick up their cheques later at the municipal office from today.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Miss Kanton Helena, expressed her appreciation for the government’s effort aim at supporting them. She also thanked the Municipal Assembly for ensuring that they have gotten this support timely.

She assured, “We shall make good use of the amount to support our lives.”