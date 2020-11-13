Reinstated UNILAG VC Ogundipe Resumes

President Muhammadu Buhari has reinstated Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday titled, ‘Re: Report of special visitation panel to UNILAG’ by Ben-Bem Goong, Director Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Education.

The President also dissolved the Governing Council of the institution led by Dr. B.O Babalakin.

The statement reads in part: “President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Visitor to the University of Lagos has approved the Report of the Special Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos.

Also Read: UNILAG Crisis: FG To Make Important Announcement Wednesday; Suspended VC May Be Reinstated

“The highlights of the findings and recommendations approved by Mr. President are as follows – the removal of Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor did not follow due process.

‘Accordingly, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe is hereby reinstated as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos.

The Committee also recommended that the Governing Council be dissolved.

“The Governing Council of the University of Lagos Chaired by Dr. B. O. Babalakin is hereby dissolved. Mr. President hopes these steps will bring peace, stability, focus and direction to the University.”