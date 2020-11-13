Peruzzi Tackles Brymo For Saying His ‘Album Is The Best Out Of Africa In 2020’

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Peruzzi took a swipe at his colleague, Brymo for describing his Yellow’ album as the best out of Africa in 2020.

The ‘Ara’ crooner had taken to Twitter to rant and in the process, he downplayed all other other top albums in Nigeria.

Brymo tweeted;

“No album, not one compares to “Yellow” on the continent this year… Maybe you should start separating “most hyped album” from “best album”….

“Yellow is the best album out of Africa in 2020, others are most hyped!!

“Folks have been talking about Yellow for months, stop pretending to forget because small money don enter una pockets… talking about ‘underrated’.. it is not, you just say that to promote your half-backed albums.”

Reacting to the tweet, Peruzzi threw a subtle shade at his colleague by offering him an advice.

“Others Are What? Go wear shirt, cold dey catch you,” he tweeted.

See his post below: