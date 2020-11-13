GES directs Senior High Schools to suspend academic work between Dec 4 to 8

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed all Senior High Schools (SHS) to provide a break to academic work from December 4 to 8.

In a press release signed by Deputy Director-General of the Service, Anthony Boateng, he said the move is to allow students who wish to visit home the opportunity to do so.

“All students who will stay at school during the period should be fed and comply to with all school regulations and the health and safety protocols,” it further directs.

The statement copied to the Chairman of the GES Council, Deputy Director-General (Q&A) and Director of Schools and instruction of the GES, also slates Wednesday, December 9, for the resumption of academic work.

President Akufo-Addo directed Form 2 students back to school on October 5th, in order to exhaust the 2019/20 academic calendar which was interrupted by the temporary closure of schools as a result of Covid-19.