Nigel Gaisie Paid Assassins To Murder Me – Kennedy Agyapong Reveals

Boss of Kencity media and a member of parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has dropped a wild revelation regarding prophet Nigel Gaisie’s attempt to take his life.

According to the business tycoon, the prophet (Nigel Gaisie) hired a group of assassins to murder him but it hit the rocks.

Kennedy Agyapong asserted that God has blessed him so much that he is invincible even to assassins.

He, however, stated that some of the hired assassins were reluctant and yet Nigel paid them GHC 10,000 initial for them to think through before they said no to the job. He again stated he is on top of intelligence and knows how out of the six hired assassins two didn’t consent to the arrangement.

Kennedy Agyapong also stated emphatically that he is gonna retaliate on Monday with certain revelations concerning Prophet Nigel Gaisie. Ghana should, therefore, watch out.

Listen to the audio below…