Oheneyere Gifty Anti Launches New Book ’50 Nuggets @ 50′

Journalist and seasoned broadcaster Oheneyere Gifty Anti has launched her new book ‘50 Nuggets @ 50’, on Joy Prime’s morning show, Prime Morning.

The book, as its name suggests, consists of 50 life tips collated by Gifty from her numerous experiences in her 50 years on earth.

Some of the nuggets, divided into chapters, include ‘Yes, I failed’, ‘The professional frienemies’, ‘My feminism and my religion’, ‘My political love affair’, ‘My singleness’, ‘Trusting a man’ and ‘Becoming Mrs’.

Speaking to host Emefa Adeti, she said she was motivated to write the book because although it is very risky putting your personal experiences and shortfalls in the public eye, she thinks there are many young people who could learn from them.

Interested buyers can get in touch with Read More GH, an online bookstore on 059 400 3222 and on social media to place an order and have it delivered to their homes. They can also get it from Gifty Anti’s social media pages as well.

This is Oheneyere’s third book, and follows the success of her two previous books ‘A bit of Me’ and ‘The Best of You’.