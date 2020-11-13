Rawlings Had ‘Deep Regrets’; Focus On His Good Side, Extend ‘Forgiveness, Grace Where He Missed It’ – Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams of Action Chapel International has said the late Jerry John Rawlings put Ghana first when he alive and served as president.

In a eulogy, the General Overseer of ACI said: “I will remember him for putting Ghana first”.

Mr Rawlings died at 73 on Thursday, 12 November 2020 after falling ill.

Following his passing, Archbishop Duncan-Williams said: “Now is the time to focus on the good that he did and the contributions he made, to extend forgiveness and grace where he missed it”.

“He himself had some deep regrets”, Archbishop Duncan-Williams noted, adding: “The best contribution we can all make to his legacy is to unite as Ghanaians and put the country first: to build together as citizens of a community rather than divided peoples of parties and tribes”.

“We should care less about self-enlargement and the things that divide us, as he did,” the founder of ACI said in his statement on Friday, 13 November 2020.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo, on Friday, visited the widow, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings to mourn with her.

The President was accompanied by a government delegation.

The family of Mr Rawlings, on Thursday, 12 November 2020, informed Nana Akufo-Addo of the passing of the former President when they called on him at the Jubilee House.

Ahead of Mr Akufo-Addo’s visit, the Vice-President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, and his wife, Mrs Samira Bawumia, accompanied by some government officials, also visited Mrs Rawlings.

Also, the President has directed that all national flags fly at half-mast for the next seven days in all parts of the country, in honour of Mr Rawlings.

Mr Akufo-Addo has also declared seven days of national mourning from Friday, 13 November to Friday, 20 November in honour of the former military leader.

The “government will work closely with the family of President Rawlings on the arrangement for a fitting state funeral for the late president and will keep the nation informed accordingly”, Nana Akufo-Addo said in a statement.

