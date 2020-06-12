IGP, BNI, Others Dragged To Court Over Arrested Pastor

Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu, the lawyer for the self-styled prophet who was arrested for allegedly threatening the life of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission has dragged the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI), Attorney-General among other state institutions, seeking an explanation from them on why his client, Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei is being denied access to counsel.

In the suit, Mr. Adawudu said since he met his client on the night of Tuesday, June 9, 2020, the day he was arrested, he has not been granted access to him again.

He said all the institutions involved have failed to give any reason for not allowing his client to meet with him.

“In spite of the fact that the order of the Honourable Court was explicit, the operatives of the Respondents will not respect the order and also deny the Applicant the opportunity to have time and the facilities to prepare for this defence as guaranteed by the 1992 Constitution.”

“The National Security and BNI operatives have become notorious for unlawful behaviour by denying abiding citizen their liberties and flagrantly disregarding lawful orders and it is the duty of the Honourable Court to use its coercive power to whip these institutions in line and lead by example,” he noted in his writ.

—citinewsroom