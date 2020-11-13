MOYS directs all sporting activities to be played behind closed doors

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) has e announced that all sporting activities should be held behind closed doors.

According to MOYS the decision follows a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.

“In line with the directives of CAF to organize football matches behind closed doors without spectators in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic spike globally, MOYS directs that all sporting activities including premier football league matches should be organized behind closed doors and without spectators.

“All teams must also ensure testing of their team members as required for matches. Any team without Covid-19 testing clearance would not be allowed into any sporting facilities,” a statement issued by the Ministry’s Communications Department said.