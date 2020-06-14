Covid-19: Sissala West District Records First Case

The Sissala West District has recorded its first confirmed case of COVID-19, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has said.

The Minister disclosed this at Kowie in the Sissala East Municipality during a visit to observe how the Regional Marketing Group and its partners were distributing fertilizer to farmers in the area under the programme; “Feeding Ghana after COVID-19.”

“The affected person is a female who travelled in from Accra to Gwollu for a funeral and tested positive for COVID-19 after her sample was taken for testing,” he said.

Dr Bin Salih has, therefore, directed that she should be sent to the Regional Isolation Centre in Wa for proper management.

He said all 22 persons who previously tested positive for Covid-19 in the Region had recovered and reintegrated into the community.

He appealed to all to continue to observe the Ghana Health Service and the World Health Organisation (WHO) safety protocols on the disease.

Dr Bin Salih announced that the National Identification Authority had started distributing cards and encouraged applicants to go for their cards whilst those yet to register must take advantage of the mop-up exercise expected to commence soon.

He reminded all to prepare to participate in the compilation of the new voters register to get their cards for the 2020 general election.

He urged farmers to be mindful of the COVID-19 whiles cultivating their fields by observing all the safety protocols.

—GNA