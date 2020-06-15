Face Masks Now Mandatory – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says the wearing of face masks mandatory, in the wake of a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana.

He pointed out the Police and law enforcement agencies will enforce this directive through an executive instrument.

“With the doctors and scientists telling us that the virus is transmitted from human contact, through talking, singing, coughing and sneezing, which results in sending droplets of the virus from one person to another, residents of these four regions, and, indeed, all Ghanaians, must remember that the wearing of masks is now mandatory.

“Leaving our homes without a face mask or face covering on is an offence. The Police have been instructed to enforce this directive, which is the subject of an Executive Instrument,” the President said in his address to the nation.

— citinewsroom