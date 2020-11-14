Photos; See the Result of this Free SHS Graduate that is Making People Talk

Education we say is the key to success and that can only be seen if students study hard and produce good grades. The good grade don’t only project their names but also, the names of their parents, teachers, school and the government at large.
The just ended WASSCE is one of the results that everyone is waiting to see the outcome of in order to place their judgment on the effectiveness of the free senior high school policy implemented by the Akufo-Addo administration.
A result of one candidate Appiah Vecentia is making waves on the internet after she grab all As in the subjects written. The result shows that she is a science students from St Luis senior high school.
Many people on the internet cannot stop congratulating the free senior high school graduate as she seek to uplift the image of herself and the nation at large.
Checkout what people are saying about the results
