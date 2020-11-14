“Errh, Is that what you’re talking about?” – Kwasi Pratt On JJ Rawlings’ Demise On Kokrokoo Show

Today on the Kokrokoo morning political talk show on Despite media’s Peace Fm, Mr Kwesi Pratt Junior, the Editor of the Insight Newspaper extended his Condolences to the family of the the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

Why this has become news is the manner and duration he used to say it.

Considering how other persons, both loved ones and opposition have commiserate with the family with embellished and other times too not so sweet messages, one would have thought Mr Pratt would continue by towing the same lane with long epistles of how Ghana has lost a stalwart, a beacon of democracy and how the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was going to miss him and all that.

But he disappointed many with his submission. He seemed apathetic.

Now apathy according to the Oxford English dictionary means: Lack of emotion or motivation; lack of interest or enthusiasm towards something; disinterest (in something) which mean when one is apathetic, then it means that person is void of feeling; not susceptible of deep emotion

Synonyms: passionless, indifferent according to the same dictionary.

You would have better relived the experience if you had had the opportunity to listen to the audio or better still watched the video for yourself but I’ll do my best to try and translate from Twi to English what ensued between the host of the programme Nana Yaw Kesse and Mr Kwasi Pratt Jnr today on the show.

Nana Yaw Kesse: “Uncle Kwasi, this is what has happened.

A moment of silence passes without a response the Kwasi says: “Master, what were you saying?”

Nana Yaw Kese: “This is what has happened, Papa Jay.”

Mr. Pratt: “Errh, Is that what you’re talking about? Master, we send our Condolences to his family.”

The host was looking expectantly at him, expecting maybe to hear more from him but Mr Pratt also sat there looking at him and then finally said “I’m done.”

And that was all Mr Pratt said about the demise of the former President on the show as they moved on to other issues.

What do you make of Mr Pratt’s demeanor?

Content created and supplied by: JamalMoredie (via Opera News )