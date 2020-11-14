This Is What We Call Hand Writing, Not What Some People Wrote; Ghanaians React To Mahama’s Message

The death of an affable and illustrious son of the nation former President Jerry John Rawlings is sparking lots of contradictions and sentiments around his demise.
It has been over 24hours since his death was announced and speed off across the nations of our world.
The messages and great moments of the departed presidents seem to be fresh in memory.
The two largest party’s and their presidential candidates paid a sad visit to commiserate with the former first family.
An entourage of the NPP led by the sitting president Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo paid his visit first, before the arrival of the NDC led by former president John Dramani Mahama.
They both wrote in the book of condolence and it’s content and handwriting is generating scores of arguments on who’s handwriting is visible and can be read by anyone who sees it.
John Dramani Mahama seems to have had an upper hand in the handwriting presentation whiles many believes Nana Addo needs to get my first copy book to learn how to restructure his letters to be visible.
See messages below
John Dramani Mahama
Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo
Kindly go through both John Mahama and Nana Addo’s message of condolence and try to rewrite it.
Thanks for reading
This is how Ghanaians reacted
Content created and supplied by: Koinonia (via Opera News )
Tags:
Opera News is a free to use platform and the views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent, reflect or express the views of Opera News. Any/all written content and images displayed are provided by the blogger/author, appear herein as submitted by the blogger/author and are unedited by Opera News. Opera News does not consent to nor does it condone the posting of any content that violates the rights (including the copyrights) of any third party, nor content that may malign, inter alia, any religion, ethnic group, organization, gender, company, or individual. Opera News furthermore does not condone the use of our platform for the purposes encouraging/endorsing hate speech, violation of human rights and/or utterances of a defamatory nature. If the content contained herein violates any of your rights, including those of copyright, and/or violates any the above mentioned factors, you are requested to immediately notify us using via the following email address operanews-external(at)opera.com and/or report the article using the available reporting functionality built into our Platform
Add Comment