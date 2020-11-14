This Is What We Call Hand Writing, Not What Some People Wrote; Ghanaians React To Mahama’s Message

The death of an affable and illustrious son of the nation former President Jerry John Rawlings is sparking lots of contradictions and sentiments around his demise.

It has been over 24hours since his death was announced and speed off across the nations of our world.

The messages and great moments of the departed presidents seem to be fresh in memory.

The two largest party’s and their presidential candidates paid a sad visit to commiserate with the former first family.

An entourage of the NPP led by the sitting president Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo paid his visit first, before the arrival of the NDC led by former president John Dramani Mahama.

They both wrote in the book of condolence and it’s content and handwriting is generating scores of arguments on who’s handwriting is visible and can be read by anyone who sees it.

John Dramani Mahama seems to have had an upper hand in the handwriting presentation whiles many believes Nana Addo needs to get my first copy book to learn how to restructure his letters to be visible.

John Dramani Mahama

Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo

