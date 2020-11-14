“We As NDC Will Be Forced To Have Our Own Funeral For Our Leader If NPP Is To Lead This Funeral”

Ghana as a nation is still mourning the death of our first President of the Fourth Republic Of Ghana and Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings.
JJ Rawlings was reported dead yesterday as at 10:20 AM after suffering from a short illness which hasn’t been made clear to the Public yet.
The family of the late Jerry John Rawlings called on the President of the Republic of Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee house tonight to officially announced the demise of their father to the President.
However, this didn’t go down well with the Failed Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga as he stated that, he’s really disappointed in the family of their late leader for rushing to Nana Addo to inform him about the death of Rawlings instead of informing the leaders of the NDC party first.
According to Mr. Stephen Atubiga, the family of late Rawlings acted as if Rawlings was an individual or an NPP former party leader as he stated that, they should have inform the NDC first and together with the party, they select some executives to join the family to inform Nana Addo.
He also added that this act by the family of late Rawlings will force the NDC to have their own funeral for their party leader if the NPP is to lead the the funeral.
See Screenshot of his post below…
Content created and supplied by: Papa_Yaw️ (via Opera News )
Tags:
Opera News is a free to use platform and the views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent, reflect or express the views of Opera News. Any/all written content and images displayed are provided by the blogger/author, appear herein as submitted by the blogger/author and are unedited by Opera News. Opera News does not consent to nor does it condone the posting of any content that violates the rights (including the copyrights) of any third party, nor content that may malign, inter alia, any religion, ethnic group, organization, gender, company, or individual. Opera News furthermore does not condone the use of our platform for the purposes encouraging/endorsing hate speech, violation of human rights and/or utterances of a defamatory nature. If the content contained herein violates any of your rights, including those of copyright, and/or violates any the above mentioned factors, you are requested to immediately notify us using via the following email address operanews-external(at)opera.com and/or report the article using the available reporting functionality built into our Platform
Add Comment