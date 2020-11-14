“We As NDC Will Be Forced To Have Our Own Funeral For Our Leader If NPP Is To Lead This Funeral”

Ghana as a nation is still mourning the death of our first President of the Fourth Republic Of Ghana and Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings.

JJ Rawlings was reported dead yesterday as at 10:20 AM after suffering from a short illness which hasn’t been made clear to the Public yet.

The family of the late Jerry John Rawlings called on the President of the Republic of Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee house tonight to officially announced the demise of their father to the President.

However, this didn’t go down well with the Failed Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga as he stated that, he’s really disappointed in the family of their late leader for rushing to Nana Addo to inform him about the death of Rawlings instead of informing the leaders of the NDC party first.

According to Mr. Stephen Atubiga, the family of late Rawlings acted as if Rawlings was an individual or an NPP former party leader as he stated that, they should have inform the NDC first and together with the party, they select some executives to join the family to inform Nana Addo.

He also added that this act by the family of late Rawlings will force the NDC to have their own funeral for their party leader if the NPP is to lead the the funeral.

