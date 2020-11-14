History : Journalist Boldly Speaks On How Adwoa Smart Was Jailed For Two Days After Doing This To JJ

According to Journalist Kyei Andoh, it took the intervention of Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and Maame Dokono to beg and get Adwoa Smart out of jail.

And the funny aspect of it was that those that sent her into the jail room were given hefty slaps for going beyond boundaries by the No nonsense man Rawlings.

The Genesis of the story was that, Rawlings was hosting a state Banquet in the Castle Gardens for some foreign diplomats. That time Maame Dokono was very active in the 31st December Women’s Movement and had released a new song. Perhaps the then Ebony Reigns in the 80’s lol.

So she was invited to come and perform live for the dignitaries. Maame Dokono who was bent on showcasing Adwoa Smart took her along as a dancer.

During the performance, Adwoa Smart stole the show from the main performer with her sizzling dancing moves. Adwoa boldly stood in front of Rawlings and twerked heavily while he looked on laughing so loud.

While the cheers came, it gingered her to remove her Coca cola designed T shirt remaining her brassiere. At this moment the auditorium was on fire .

Few hours after the performance, Adwoa was no where to be found by Maame Dokono. She told Nana Konadu who told the guards to look for her

They informed her that they have taken her to “Guard room” for embarrassing the President Infont of Foreign Diplomats. Nana Konadu enquired from them under whose authority, which they kept silent.

Rawlings was informed of the actions by the soldiers. And the slaps followed like water.

Adwoa Smart was begged for the Action of the military because the President wasn’t aware. After her release, Adwoa stopped dancing for months until she decided to switch to acting.

