Photos From President Nana Akufo Addo Condolence Visit To Late President Jerry Rawlings Family

President Nana Akufo Addo has political differences aside as paid condolences to late former President of Ghana and how to plan for his funeral by the government.
President Nana Akufo Addo visits happened on Friday, 13th November 2020, as he paid a visit to the Ridge residence of the former First Lady, Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, to commiserate with her and the family on the death of the former President of the Republic, His Excellency Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.
President Nana Akufo Addo has earlier instructed seven days mourning and a half flag flow in honour of late President John Jerry Rawlings while his party candidate in the forthcoming election, John Mahama has cancelled his campaign in the forthcoming election in honour of their party founder.
Rawlings died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital which was confirmed by his family
Jerry John Rawlings buried his mother Madam Victoria Agbotui in October 2020.
Madam Agbotui died at the age of 101.
Jerry John Rawlings is a former Ghanaian military leader and subsequent politician who ruled thana from 1981 to 2001 and also for a brief period in 1979.
Content created and supplied by: BensonD (via Opera News )
Tags:
Opera News is a free to use platform and the views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent, reflect or express the views of Opera News. Any/all written content and images displayed are provided by the blogger/author, appear herein as submitted by the blogger/author and are unedited by Opera News. Opera News does not consent to nor does it condone the posting of any content that violates the rights (including the copyrights) of any third party, nor content that may malign, inter alia, any religion, ethnic group, organization, gender, company, or individual. Opera News furthermore does not condone the use of our platform for the purposes encouraging/endorsing hate speech, violation of human rights and/or utterances of a defamatory nature. If the content contained herein violates any of your rights, including those of copyright, and/or violates any the above mentioned factors, you are requested to immediately notify us using via the following email address operanews-external(at)opera.com and/or report the article using the available reporting functionality built into our Platform
Add Comment