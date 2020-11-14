Photos From President Nana Akufo Addo Condolence Visit To Late President Jerry Rawlings Family

President Nana Akufo Addo has political differences aside as paid condolences to late former President of Ghana and how to plan for his funeral by the government.

President Nana Akufo Addo visits happened on Friday, 13th November 2020, as he paid a visit to the Ridge residence of the former First Lady, Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, to commiserate with her and the family on the death of the former President of the Republic, His Excellency Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

President Nana Akufo Addo has earlier instructed seven days mourning and a half flag flow in honour of late President John Jerry Rawlings while his party candidate in the forthcoming election, John Mahama has cancelled his campaign in the forthcoming election in honour of their party founder.

Rawlings died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital which was confirmed by his family

Jerry John Rawlings buried his mother Madam Victoria Agbotui in October 2020.

Madam Agbotui died at the age of 101.

Jerry John Rawlings is a former Ghanaian military leader and subsequent politician who ruled thana from 1981 to 2001 and also for a brief period in 1979.

