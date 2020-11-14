Rawlings’ Death Is Comfortable Unlike My Father- Fmr Prez Kutu Acheampong’s Daughter

This article contains the ordeal shared by the daughter of Ghana’s former president General Kutu Acheampong.

A young lady named Nana Serwaa Acheampong, Daughter of General Kutu Acheampong made the below statement.

Rawlings’ death too easy and comfortable unlike my dad who faced firing squad- Acheampong’s daughter fires.

“Now he’s dead, and somehow I feel robbed, cheated because unlike my father, Rawlings’ death was too easy, too comfortable probably.

Death by firing squad, that’s how my father died, when I was just 6 years old. At the time I didn’t understand, but as I grew up, it started to become clearer, I had no one to call father.

She was in deep pain and you could clearly see that when she was sharing her ordeal. Many Ghanaians think this is not the right time to be sharing emotions because her father’s is long past.

