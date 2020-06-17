Sammy Gyamfi outlines NDC’s promises for election 2020

National Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has debunked rumors that the NDC has no promises for election 2020.

In an interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he outlined what the NDC hopes to achieve in the education, economy, and banking sectors, among others when voted into power.

He noted that to tackle the unemployment issue in the country the NDC will make Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) free for all.

“If Ghanaians give Mahama the mandate he will make TVET free. It is the panacea to the unemployment in the country. He wants to tackle the youth unemployment”, he said.

Secondly, he mentioned that the NDC Government will cut off the 50% call taxes imposed by the current Government.

The Communication Service Tax which was introduced in 2008, pegged at a rate of 6 per cent payable by consumers of certain electronic communication services — but the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta in his 2019 mid-year budget announced a 50 per cent increment in the CST rate.

He also noted that the Mahama administration unlike the current administration with 124 ministers, will work with fewer ministers to save the country a lot of money. “The 124 ministers will be reduced by 40. This will save the country a lot of money. Competence and efficiency involve doing more with little”, he added.

Speaking on the collapse of banks in Ghana, Sammy Gyamfi disclosed that the ex-president will “restore the participation of Ghanaian indigenous banks in the banking sector”.

“All the customers whose monies were locked up will get their monies in the first year. The financial sector crisis is a natural disaster because people are dying from this problem”, he added.

The communications director furthered that when the NDC was in power, fertilizers for cocoa farmers were free. However, the current Government abolished that system by selling the fertilizers. He, thus, noted that the NDC will make fertilizers free for cocoa farmers.

In his submission, he also noted that the double-track system of the free SHS will be abolished. “We will continue with the building of our schools to contain the student. The private schools will be included in the free SHS. The double track is out of incompetence and not out of necessity”, he added.

Sammy Gyamfi has also said that the NDC will maintain payment of the teachers’ trainee allowance when voted into power. He disclosed that the party is now willing to maintain the teachers’ training allowance as they have realized that it is what Ghanaians want.

Source: happyghana.com

SHARE THIS STORY

The post Sammy Gyamfi outlines NDC’s promises for election 2020 appeared first on BROADCAST GHANA.