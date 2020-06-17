I’m the ONLY Anointed and Ordained ‘Man of God’ in Ghana – Nyame Somafo Yaw

Powerful religious faith healer, Nyame Somafo Yaw has stirred massive controversy by claiming that there is no ‘man of God’ in Ghana who has been ordained and anointed by God to do his work as far as he’s concerned.

The self-acclaimed Messiah further revealed that most of the people that call themselves as pastors and prophets are either possessed by evil spirits or have gone for demonic assistance in order to do miracles to attract more members to indoctrinate them.

He said to prove that most of the men of God are not genuine, he will challenge anyone who dares him to come for him to put his hand on the person’s head and if indeed you’re fake you’ll confess immediately whilst he rebukes your evil spirits.

Nyame Somafo Yaw who is the leader and founder of Asomdwee Ntonton Som told Amansan Krakye at Gomoa Ankamu in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com challenged ‘men of God’ to produce an antidote to the coronavirus pandemic if indeed they are God sent.

“I have said it two years ago on Hot FM that if anyone claims to be a man of God here in Ghana, they should come for me to lay my hands on them to prove to them that their calling is not from God.

” We have pastors who know within themselves that they have for demonic assistance. But there are some pastors who haven’t gone for demonic assistance. Through fasting and prayers they felt that they have been called by God.

“They see someone talking to them in their dreams when they sleep and they think they have been called but God doesn’t operate like that. God doesn’t work through ordinary people but through his divine messengers.

“There are spirits on the rainbow, in the skies, in the thunder lightening, in the rivers and seas that appear on these pastors. Everyone who sees himself as a big pastor has some of these spirits working through them. All of them are demonic possessed so there is none who is having the anointing of God on them.

“It is evil spirits that help them to be able to tell you the colour of the underwear that you are wearing. So all these so-called big pastors are not from God, not even one except me Nyame Somafo Yaw”.

