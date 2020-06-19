Mahama sets date to outdoor Running mate, manifesto

Leader and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has said the NDC will launch its Manifesto and Campaign team in August 2020.

There have been calls by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on the largest opposition party to name its campaign team and Running mate ahead of the 2020 polls.

But NDC has insisted that the country is not in normal times and therefore energies should be channeled towards fighting the enemy which is COVID-19.

Speaking in a digital conversation with his followers and Ghanaians, the former President said the NDC will launch its campaign team shortly while the Manifesto of the political party will be launched in August.

John Mahama said “following the easing of restrictions I’ve ordered the functional executive committee to arrange a meeting of the council of elders and the national executive committee to finalize my constitutional obligation to consult these bodies on the choice of my running mate.

We’ve also agreed on our 2020 campaign team and will announce this shortly. Our Manifesto Committee is also wrapping up its work and we expect to launch our 2020 Manifesto in August.”

John Mahama intimated that before the launch of the Manifesto, he intends to begin a series of policy dialogues that will present to the Ghanaian public the main takeaway of the NDC’s contract with the people of Ghana if they’re given the opportunity to govern the country again.

