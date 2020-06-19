NPP Primaries: Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu goes unopposed

Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu is set to go unopposed in the parliamentary primaries of the Dormaa Central Constituency of the Ahafo Region on the 20th of June 2020 following the withdrawal of his contender Dr Yao Yeboah, according to the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Patriotic Party(NPP).

“In Dormaa Constituency, the incumbent Member of Parliament and Minister for Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyemang Manu, shall contest in the Primaries as an Unopposed Candidate following the decision of his sole contender, Dr Yao Yeboah to withdraw from the contest after the implementation of a successful roadmap,” a statement from Mr Boadu sighted by MyNewsGh.com read.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, a third term MP, has been the Minister of Health since 2017 when President Akufo-Addo assumed the reins of power.

The Dormaa Central Constituency was set to be one of the constituencies to witness a fierce competition in the NPP parliamentary primaries but the unexpected withdrawal of Dr Yao Yeboah, who is the Board Chair of the Ghana Health Service, has made it a walkover for the Health Minister.

The President will also be acclaimed on the same day:”The acclamation of the Presidential Candidate together with his Running Mate will be done at a special National Council meeting of the Party to be held in Accra with the media and relevant stakeholders in attendance,” Mr Boadu noted.

Source:MyNewsGh.com

SHARE THIS STORY