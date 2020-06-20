Kokui Selormey Hanson To Host Ghana Virtual Career Fair

Accra, 19 June 2020: Organisers of the Ghana Virtual Career Fair 2020, the Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (GGC) has announced that the versatile performer and media personality, Kokui Selormey Hanson will moderate the first-ever career fair to be held in Ghana.

Head of the GGC, Benjamin Woesten, remarked that ”we are excited about this and trust that she will play a key role in making an impact in the careers of all those patronizing the event. The Ghana Virtual Career Fair has a lot about showing young people how they can make it in Ghana, and we could hardly imagine a better representative of that message than Kokui with her motivating and authentic personality.”

Kokui Selormey Hanson, a presenter, producer, voiceover artist, event host, and singer, has forged a distinctive niche as an entertainment and media personality in her Ghana. Kokui hosted and co-produced the morning show, Head Start, on Kwesé TV and, until recently, also hosted two other programmes on the same network: the award-winning nightly ‘sportainment’ talk show Home Run and the weekly sports fan review show Final Whistle. She co-hosted the perennial award-winning Viasat 1 television morning show, This Morning, from its inception in August 2012 until its conclusion in December 2016. During the same period, she also served as the content producer for the show. She has also hosted Classic Citi, a weekly, classical music radio show on Accra-based station 97.3 Citi FM and was the presenter of the maiden season of Vodafone Ghana’s highly acclaimed public service program Healthline.

As a vocalist, Kokui has explored a repertoire of music genres from Western classical music to traditional Ghanaian melodies. Her musical projects include Nubian Noel, an album of popular Christmas songs with the late, legendary South African musician Hugh Masekela. She organised and featured in several concerts of classical music in Accra, Ghana to support various charitable entities including the Citi FM Easter Orphan Fund, the AVA Foundation for Street Children and the Infanta Malaria Foundation’s goal to acquire a mobile clinic to be used in rural areas of Ghana. Kokui plans to embark on a new musical project with a fusion of African traditional music and her unique singing style soon. Kokui served as an advisor for the Neonatal Network Support System (NNSS), an NGO that works to enhance new-born baby survival across Ghana.

In September 2014, Kokui was named ambassador for the Philips AVENT 30th Anniversary Celebration in Ghana and she is honoured to be associated with a globally renowned organization that promotes new-born, infant and toddler wellness. She also has a long-standing relationship with the renowned Dutch fabric brand Vlisco. As an influencer for the brand in Ghana, Kokui has had the pleasure of being involved in several of their programmes aimed at highlighting the achievements of women in Ghanaian society and empowering the next generation of female leaders.

Since 2017, Kokui has collaborated with SKY Girls Ghana as a parent ambassador. The programme, supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, empowers teenage girls, encourages them to stay true to themselves and equips them with life skills to help them navigate the often challenging experiences of dealing with peer pressure and growing up in the social media age.

In January 2018, Kokui launched her eponymous e-commerce fashion brand, KOKUI clothing, which caters to full-figured women. KOKUI clothing is committed to utilising locally manufactured fabrics, buttons, beads and brass details to support indigenous artisans and the local manufacturing industry.

A product of the Accra Ridge Church School and Holy Child Secondary School in Cape Coast, Kokui received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Music and Theatre from Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, and a Masters degree in Music from the New England Conservatory in Boston, Massachusetts. Equally comfortable teaching and performing, Kokui has a passion for arts-in-education and has taught vocal music to students of varying ages, levels and musical backgrounds. A true entertainer at heart, Kokui currently splits her time between television and radio presenting, performing, event hosting and building her brand as a multi-talented African artist and entrepreneur.

The Ghana Virtual Career Fair, which is being held in cooperation with the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana (AHK Ghana) and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, and funded by the German Development Cooperation, is slated for 8 July 2020 and targeted at young unemployed youths including laid-off workers triggered by COVID-19. It aims to contribute to tackling unemployment and underemployment, improve skills base and promote entrepreneurship among the youth in the country; and to complement the efforts of the Ghanaian government in finding lasting solutions to youth unemployment. The career fair is hinged on four core areas: digital skills, employability, entrepreneurship, and exchange all aimed at providing a training and exchange platform between job seekers and employers and enabling budding entrepreneurs with requisite skills for success.

The Ghanaian-German Centre (GGC)

The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs and Reintegration (GGC) is part of the global project “Programme Migration for Development” (PMD), which is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in Ghana in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR). GGC’s objective is to support the Government’s effort at improving living conditions and provide opportunities to enhance job prospects, now and in the future. This entails activities to promote education, training and employment opportunities. The support is aimed not only at the local population and internally displaced people but also at those returning home from Germany.

About GIZ

As a provider of international cooperation services for sustainable development and international education work, GIZ is dedicated to building a future worth living around the world. GIZ has over 50 years of experience in a wide variety of areas, including economic development and employment, energy and the environment, and peace and security. The diverse expertise of our federal enterprise is in demand around the globe, with the German Government, European Union institutions, the United Nations, the private sector and governments of other countries all benefiting from our services.

We work with businesses, civil society actors and research institutions, fostering successful interaction between development policy and other policy fields and areas of activity. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) is our main commissioning party.

Currently, GIZ promotes sustainable development in Ghana via about 50 programmes and projects. Our activities cover currently four priority areas: Economic Development, Agriculture, Governance and Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency. Additionally, our portfolio extends to other areas such as environment, peace and security. Another focus of GIZ’s work is linking business interests with development-policy goals. Most of the programmes and projects we support in Ghana have successfully brought together national and international private companies, the public sector, and civil society groups to collaborate on development initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.giz.de/ghana