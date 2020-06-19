Daniel Kojo Twimasie And Family Donate To Support Construction Of 100-Bed Infectious Disease Facility

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Parry & Co Limited, Daniel Kojo Twimasie has donated an undisclosed sum of money on behalf of his family to support the construction of the 100-bed infectious disease isolation and treatment facility in Accra.

This was after the family had visited the project site at the Ga East Hospital in Accra.

Mrs. Adadzewa Twimasie said the donation was in response to the president’s call for support in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 in the country as well as the campaign by the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund for individuals and organisations to contribute towards the building of the infectious disease facility which will cater for critically ill patients.

The Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund continues to raise fund towards the project which is fast-nearing completion just about eight weeks after ground was broken for the construction to begin.

After touring the site Madam Twimasie indicated that the private sector, working hand in hand with the public sector, has produced “marvelous results” with the construction of the 100-bed infectious disease facility.

In her view, the facility will present a lot of benefits to the country by relieving the pressure on other health centres where Covid-19 patients are being treated.

She made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to support “a worthy cause” as “this project will help each and every Ghanaian.”

Project Manager, Lt. Col. A.B. Tekyi, who received the donation from the Twimasie family expressed gratitude for the gesture.

“We are most grateful for the donation and we can assure you that your contribution will be used well,” he said.

The 100-bed infectious disease isolation and treatment facility is Ghana’s first infectious disease and treatment facility. It is scheduled to be completed and ready for use by the end of June.

The construction of the facility has been spearheaded by the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund in collaboration with the Ghana Medical Association and the Government of Ghana with donations from several private individuals and organisations.

Watch video below: