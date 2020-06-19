COVID-19: Dominase SDA Hospital Staff Contribute To Buy PPE Worth Ghc10,000

Some health workers at Dominase SDA Hospital in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region have no option but to purchased Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth GHS10,000 from their voluntary contributions.

The cash was contributed by medical doctors, nurses, midwives, allied health workers, the chaplain, orderlies and security personnel of the facility to augment the fight against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, 15 April 2020, management of the facility set up a committee to solicit alms from staff and the general public to buy PPE.

The Chairman of the COVID-19 Fund Committee, Mr Adu Gyamfi Boadi explained that they were motivated by the urgent need to buy PPE to protect hospital staff and clients from contracting the deadly virus.

He told Class News’ Maxwell Attah that 30 pieces of face shields with masks, 10 cartons of hand sanitisers, four boxes of surgical masks, four automatic hand sanitiser dispensers, three pulse oximetres, 1,200 reusable face masks, among others, were purchased from the fund.

He remarked that the government alone cannot afford to supply all the needed PPE to the hospitals, adding, “so, we have to buy some to protect ourselves as health workers, and we have done this; it will motivate others to come and help us.”

So far, one medical doctor at Kwadaso SDA Hospital has died after 97 health workers in the region were infected with COVID-19.

The Principal Health Administrator of the facility, Mr Thomas Asamoah appealed to civil society organisations, NGOs and philanthropists to support health facilities with cash and PPE to protect their staff.