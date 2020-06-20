NPP Decides: Akim Oda delegates reject MP’s fridge, TV, GHC5,000 offer

The NPP Primaries in the Akim Oda Constituency has been hit with allegations of vote-buying.

According to a report by Peace FM, the incumbent member of parliament, William Agyapong Quaittoo is said to be having a hard time convincing delegates to accept some goodies he is offering for their votes.

The Member of Parliament is said to be offering each delegate a flat-screen TV, a fridge and an amount of GHC5,000.

However, the act is reported to have infuriated the delegates as this is the first time the member of parliament who is seeking a third term has gone out of his way to give them such an offer.

According to the delegates, the MP in his first and second attempts when he had minimal competition gave them GHC50 and GHC150 respectively.

The delegates are, therefore, reported to be throwing their support behind the MP’s opponents, some of whom have called on them to shun money and other form of inducements since the position of an MP is more about seeking the development and welfare of constituents.

The New Patriotic Party is today, June 20, 2020, holding parliamentary primaries in some 101 constituencies across the country. Polls opened at 7:00 am and is expected to close at 1:00 pm.

The Akim Oda contest is being battled out by Mr William Quaitoo who is facing Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah, a journalist and the Chief Executive Officer of Community Hospitals Group, Mr Richard Asante Bediako, an Accra-based businessman and Mr Edward Kwaku Aboagye, a Financial Accountant.

Source: ghanaweb.com

SHARE THIS STORY