NPP Decides: Aspirant beaten for snatching electoral album -[PHOTO]

Kwame Adom Appiah, one of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate aspirants in the Effiduase Constituency of the Ashanti Region has been beaten to a pulp after trying to whisk away the electoral album at one of the voting centers.

The lawyer was hurt during a fisticuff with state security (soldiers) after he whisked away from the electoral album for the Effiduase South RC JHS A. voting center F3510941.

He was hurt in front of the Effiduase district police station, MyNewsGh.com confirmed and left with a bleeding lip.

But narrating what transpired to Angel FM’s Captain Smart, the Lawyer said he had picked up information that one of his agents had been arrested for protesting after suspecting an anomaly at the polling station.

The lawyer who questioned the right of the Police to arrest his agent who was put in handcuffs but was hit with the butt of a gun by a soldier who was present at the place.

The lawyer is contesting the incumbent Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie.

Source: My News GH

