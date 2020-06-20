NPP Primaries: Voting on hold at Adansi Asokwa as KT Hammond rejects register

Voting is currently on hold in Adansi Asokwa constituency in the Ashanti region as incumbent Member of Parliament, K. T Hammond has rejected a new register to be used for the election.

Mr Hammond rejected the register or photo album as he wanted another register to be used for the election. But his opponent, Nana Brefo has also rejected the register being proposed by the incumbent MP.

The situation has created a standoff between the two contestants which has led to the voting being put on hold.

Voting was expected to start at 7 am Saturday morning.

Delegates of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are electing Parliamentary candidates to represent the party in the December 7 polls.

Executives of the party say the elections will be held within electoral areas to ensure enhanced social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols.

A total of 374 aspirants are contesting in 168 constituencies. Of the number, 325 are men and 51 women. 67 of the aspirants are contesting unopposed and would be acclaimed by delegates of the party in the various constituencies.

