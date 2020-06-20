NPP Decides: Aspirant brutalized, face bloodied by military officers

Reports reaching Peacefmonline.com indicates that one of the aspirants in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Pariamentary Primary in the Effiduase Asokore Constituency, Lawyer Kwame Adom-Appiah, has been brutalized by some suspected military personnel.

HelloFM’s Correspondent, Michael Afranie, who is coverig the primary in the area, narrated to PeaceFM a short while ago that he witnessed some military personnel physically assaulting the aspirant behind a school block near the police station.

According to him, the aspirant, who is also the Ashanti Regional Deputy Secretary of the NPP. spotted a bruised lip and battered face after the incident.

“I approached the aspirant and sought to find out the reason for the manhandling. Interestingly, when i quizzed him, he replied “nothing has happened”….this is someone who clearly spots a bloodied face,” Micheal Afranie recounted.

Lawyer Adom-Appiah is contesting against the incumbent MP, Dr Nana Ayew Afriye.

Meanwhile, there is simmering tension in the area as reports say scores of NPP party activists have amassed at the district police station baying for the blood of the perpetrators.

Source: Peace FM

