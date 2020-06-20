12 signs your guy friend is falling for you even if he’s hiding it

You’ve been friends with this guy, but there is a change in him. Is he really just a friend or are these signs your guy friend is falling for you?

If you’ve noticed a slight change in your guy friend or have this feeling that he’s hiding something, well, you’re probably not wrong. What you need to do now is look at the signs your guy friend is falling for you. Sometimes, friendships evolve.

The signs your guy friend is falling for you. For my entire life, I was a tomboy. Always hanging out with guys, playing sports, and wearing baggy clothes. Some of that was self-esteem and the rest was just feeling more comfortable around men than women.

Now, there’s a part of me that believes men and women can be friends—platonic friends. And then there’s this side of me that feels that there’s always some unspoken sexual chemistry floating around in a guy/girl friendship. I have guy friends who I don’t have any feelings for, but then I start to think—do they like me?

Now, you may have a couple of close guy friends and if you do, that’s great. You can hang out with them, talk to them about your problems, and have a laugh. This is all a part of bonding. But sometimes, these feelings can evolve into something more and not necessarily planned either. What can I say, the heart wants what it wants.

#1 People make comments

Your friends and family are all asking if you are an item. Some guys that like you may even be hesitant to make a move because they think you already have a boyfriend.

If your guy friend likes you, this is the best news they’ll hear all day. You are giving off couple vibes which means there’s some chemistry going on.

#2 You do couple-y things together

Everything you do is what a regular couple would do. You go to the movies, watch TV at home, grab take out, have photos on Instagram together. You spend hours and hours together, which is great, but it obviously gives off certain vibes. Do you feel like you’re a couple? Because maybe that’s what he wants.

#3 You’ve had one of those “moments”

You know that moment. You may be sitting together on the couch, and you just feel like he wants to tell you something important.

Maybe he attempts to tell you something but then brushes it off and changes the subject. Maybe you’re not paying close enough attention to the signs. If you feel that he wants to tell you something, listen, because it may be about his feelings for you.

#4 He doesn’t talk about other women

You wonder if he even likes other girls, and the answer to that is no. But he’s single and attractive, why wouldn’t girls be into him? If he’s not mentioning other women or talking about dating girls, that’s because he doesn’t want you to think he’s interested in other women. If he does mention other women, he always talks about them not being quite the right girl.

#5 He’s protective over you

No, he’s not like Edward Cullen, he’s a little less possessive than him. The point is, he’s protective, and this is one of the clearest signs your guy friend is falling for you. He stands up for you and will protect you from other disrespectful guys rather than joining in and teasing you. He cares for you and doesn’t want to see you hurt. Now, this doesn’t mean he’s falling for you, but if it’s mixed with other signs, then yes.

#6 You both know each other’s families

Sometimes, you don’t even meet the parents of your friends. Or maybe you do once or twice but it’s nothing major. But with his family, it’s like you’re an additional member, and it’s the same for your family. Both families know the two of you so well, why would that be?

#7 He remembers everything you’ve told him

Every story you’ve told, every late night conversation, he remembers everything. Now, when you tell another guy something, they don’t remember what you said two seconds after you said it. See the difference? If he cares, he’ll listen to what you have to say and remember it.

#8 He talks about the future

No, not about marriage. Let’s take a step back a bit. When I mean future, I’m talking about the near future. What you guys are going to do during the summer, if you’ll be his date to his cousin’s wedding. If a guy doesn’t like you, the odds of you hanging out with him again are slim.

#9 He spends most of his free time with you

The guy is spending most of his free time with you. This isn’t because he has nothing else to do, he has plenty to do, but he ditches everything else to be with you. No one spends days and days on end with someone unless they like them. It’s as simple as that.

#10 He gives you that look

You know what look I’m talking about. It’s the look that only someone with feelings can give. It’s that moment when you lock eyes and they’re telling you that he loves you. Maybe you chose to ignore it or haven’t watched enough chick flicks, but there’s a look and you should get familiar with it.

#11 He talks a lot about you

You’ve heard through the grapevine that your guy friend is constantly talking about you when you’re not around. Good things! *If it was the opposite then we’d have a problem*. But when he’s with other people, he can’t stop mentioning you, the things you do together, and what you think about specific topics. He’s a little head over heels.

#12 He tells you.

Girl, if he finally tells you he’s falling for you, that’s the only sign you need. It’s clear, it’s honest, and it’s literally the words “I’m falling for you.” What more could you ask for? No more looking for signs, he made the first step. Now, how are you going to respond? Do you like him? Do you want more?

You know, your guy friend may not actually be falling for you. But if he’s displaying these classic signs your guy friend is falling for you, it’s time to put the pieces of the puzzle together and decide your next move.

