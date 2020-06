NPP Members of Parliament for Tema East and West have both won the parliamentary primaries at their respective constituencies.

With 593 votes, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah beat contenders Kwasi Poku Bosompen who got 177 votes and Keku Armquasi-Armuzuah who had 77 votes.

Member of Parliament for Tema East constituency, Daniel Nii K. Titus-Glover had 533 votes whilst his contender, Benjamin Ahitey Amarh had 233 votes.

-PEACEFM