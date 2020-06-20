JUST IN: NPP Primaries; Deputy Chief of Staff Asenso-Boakye Floors Okyem Aboagye In Bantama

There is jubilation in Bantama constituency as Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye has beaten incumbent MP, Daniel Okyem Aboagye to represent the NPP in the December 7 elections.

Francis Asenso-Boakye had 456 of total votes cast and Daniel Okyem Aboagye had 122 according to the Electoral Commission returning officer.

Earlier delegates in the constituency started jubilating after three stronghold centres of the incumbent MP were declared in Asenso-Boakye’s favour.

According to him, since Asenso-Boakye won in all the three centres, ‘it was a foregone conclusion.

-PEACE FM

SHARE THIS STORY